At least four criminal charges have been leveled against the alleged killer, Ominnikoron which includes, murder, conspiracy, and other related crimes

The alleged killer and murderer of the passenger pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against him in court

Meanwhile, Justice Sherifat Sonaike adjourned the case and ordered that the alleged suspect be remanded at the Okoyi prison pending the commencement of trial

The alleged killer of Oluwabamise Ayanwole, a passenger a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has been arraigned before the Lagos state High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa (TBS), Vanguard reports.

The suspected killer, known as Andrew Nice Ominnikoron, the driver of the BRT bus, was arraigned before Justice Sherifat Sonaike.

Legit.ng gathered that the alleged has been charged for conspiracy, and murder by the Lagos state government.

However, the alleged, Ominnikoron has pleaded not guilty to the four charges leveled against him.

The director of public prosecution (DPP), Justice Sherifat Sonaike, has ordered that the 47-year-old suspect be remanded in prison pending the commencement of trial on May 9, 10, and 11, 2022.

Bamise: Prosecutor says BRT driver offense contravenes Lagos criminal law

Meanwhile, the prosecuting counsel, Jide Martins said Ominnikoron collaborated with some other suspects to kill the 22-year-old passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Martins said the incident transpired on Saturday, February 26 at about 8 pm, at Lekki – Ajah Conservation expressway and Cater bridge.

Martins told the court that Ominnikoron and his accomplices who are at large perpetrated the act and killed the deceased, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

He further said the offense committed by the defendant contravenes the statutory provisions of the Lagos state criminal law 2015.

He said the crime is punishable in accordance with sections 411,223,260 and 165 of the law.

Bamise: Embattled BRT drivers denies allegations

However, sequel to his arraignment, Andrew Nice had earlier denied his involvement in the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

He said they were attacked by gunmen during the trip and in the process the 22-year-old fashion designer was dragged down from the bus by the gunmen.

During the journey, the fashion designer was said to have spoken to her friend on feeling uneasy about the conduct of the driver during the trip.

Bamise: Lady shares near-death experience in same BRT bus

Similarly, Onyinyechi Anoke, a medical doctor, who narrated her encounter with Nice said the incident occurred during a one-week visit to Lagos in December 2021.

The medical doctor narrated that she boarded a BRT bus driven by Nice at Rasco bus stop axis along Ikorodu road for her destination in Ketu around 7:30pm on December 29, 2021.

Doctor Anoke made this revelations via her Facebook page stating that the driver had tried to woo her to follow him home that night.

Source: Legit.ng