The king of Iwoland in Osun state, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has in a post said he is better than all his forefathers

Oduduwa, Obatala, Sango, Ogun, and Awolowo were some of the Yoruba progenitors he listed as being better than

Explaining himself further, the king said it is the wish of a father for their offspring to be greater than them in life

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, in an Instagram post spoken that he is greater than all his forefathers.

He went ahead he 'is' and 'must' be better than his progenitors like Oduduwa, Awolowo, Ogun, Sango, Obatala among many.

Oluwo of Iwoland said every child should be better than their father. Photo source: @emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

It is a big failure if I am not better

The monarch said that if he is not better as one of their offspring, then all the 'incoming generation' including him are failures.

He went ahead to disclose that the dream of every father is for their children to be greater than them.

A part of his Instagram post read:

"I am greater than all the names mentioned above and that's why my Children as well must be Greater than me!!!"

See his full post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

oluwatoyinkudiratolatunbosun said:

"Yes o...K’ade o pe lori oo."

official_horlar_promise_8 said:

"Kemi ola o gun o Baaami."

akintaro_dahood said

"Telu Akoko, ride on Kabiesi."

layinka__ said:

"Well said Kabiesi sir. You'll live long on the throne of your forefathers. Kabiesi ooo."

the_shukrah said:

"May your reign be long on the throne of your forefather."

Africans are to blame for slavery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oluwo of Iwo spoke about slavery and who is to blame for the human dehumanization in Africa.

He said that Africans were culpable in the slavery that happened on the continent. The king stated that Africans sold their children.

The monarch pointed out:

“We were the ones asking for gun powder, for guns to conquer the other one to take slaves.”

The king argued that the continent was never conquered as it is popularly believed. He stated that Africans rather gave themselves up.

He added that he was the first king to apologise for slavery in England at the Commonwealth. Oba Abdulrasheed went further to say that the Europeans only came to the continent as explorers.

