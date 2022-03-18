The Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oladejo Oyediran, on Thursday, March 17, died after a brief illness

Ibadan, Oyo - A former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Jelili Adesiyan has commiserated with family of Oba Moses Oladejo Oyediran, the Ogunsua of Modakeke, in Osun state.

Legit.ng reports that the minister in a statement he personally signed on Friday, March 18, said that death of the monarch is a great loss to the people of the town and the entire people of Osun state.

The monarch was said to have joined his ancestors on Thursday, March 17, after a brief illness. He died at the age of 95

Oba Oyediran, who hailed from Ajombadi Compound in Modakeke, was installed as Ogunsua in 2018 after the demise of Oba Francis Olatunji Adedoyin.

The ex-minister, however, urged the the family to take solace in the fact that the monarch was very alert and contributed immensely to the development of Modakeke and Osun state in general.

He said:

"I commiserate with the entire sons and daughters of Modakeke over the demise of our Royal father the Ogunsua of Modakeke who joined his ancestor yesterday 17th of February.

"We took solace in the fact that even at the ripe age of 95 he was very alert and contributed immensely to the development of Modakeke and Osu state in general. My prayers are for God to repose his soul and give all sons and daughters the fortitude to bear the loss."

