The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has relocated ex- Anambra Governor Willie Obiano from Lagos to Abuja for grilling

The details of the allegations against him, after a successful handover ceremony, have been released by the anti-graft commission

According to the EFCC, Obiano who has been on their radar for months was arrested over alleged N42 billion naira fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, March 18, moved former Governor Willie Obiano from Lagos to Abuja for questioning over alleged N42 billion fraud, according to The Nation.

Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja on Thursday night, March 17, a few hours after he handed over power to Prof. Charles Soludo in Awka, and subsequently lost his immunity from arrest.

The former governor was said to be on his way to the United States where he was residing before his election eight years ago.

Reasons for his arrest

He is alleged to have mismanaged his security vote while in office.

Some of the funds were allegedly diverted to political activities.

It was learnt that Obiano was moved to Abuja because the desk handling his case in the last two years is at the EFCC’s headquarters.

3 alleged offences that reportedly led to Obiano's arrest by EFCC

Also, a report by The Punch has highlighted some alleged offences which led to Obiano's arrest.

According to the report, Obiano was arrested for alleged mismanagement of over N17bn Paris Club refund and security vote.

The former Anambra governor is also reportedly being probed over suspicious projects, including the Umueri International Airport project whose cost was allegedly inflated.

Contradictory reports on Obiano's alleged release

While some media reports stated that the EFCC has released Obiano, others stated that the former governor is still in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

EFCC spokesman, Uwujaren, however, was cited by The Punch as confirming that Obiano is still in custody. He, however, did not state how long the anti-graft agency would detain the All Progressives Grand Alliance chieftain.

Uwujaren did not also state whether the ex-governor was arrested alongside his wife, Ebelechukwu.

