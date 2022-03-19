At least, one voice has been heard in favour of former Governor Wilie Obiano who was recently arrested by the EFCC

This voice is that of Senator Victor Umeh, a former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)

According to Umeh on Saturday, March 19, the former Anambra governor did not mismanage the funds of the state while in office

Enugu - Senator Victor Umeh, the former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has claimed that former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra managed the state's funds well during his time in office.

Umeh made this submission on Saturday, March 19, in Enugu, in reaction to Obiano's arrest by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Nation reports.

Expressing full confidence that Obiano will defend himself, Umeh noted that the former governor used the state's money for crucial projects.

His words:

“It is not new in Nigeria. Most governors, when they leave office, EFCC will swarm on them. He must be given the right to be heard. We don’t know why they arrested him. But I’m sure when they listen to him, he will be able to defend himself.

“One thing I keep telling people is that former governor, Obiano did wonderfully well with Anambra money. He used our money well to the displeasure of those in the opposition. They don’t want to accept it.

“A governor who built an international airport, got it commissioned and working. Planes are coming in there and going and you are still looking for your money. He also built an international conference centre.

"All these projects he didn’t build them with sand. Apart from meeting the other obligations of running the government, meeting the needs of the people, paying workers salaries, he did so much for Anambra State. That is why we have to be calm to allow the EFCC to finish its job. But I’m confident that Obiano will defend himself."

EFCC arrests Willie Obiano at Lagos airport while on his way to America

Earlier, Obiano was arrested by the EFCC.

He was arrested on Thursday, March 16, at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, hours after handing over to his successor, Prof. Charles Soludo.

Obiano had been on the commission’s watchlist for months.

