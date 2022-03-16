It is now categorically clear that media reports making the rounds that the UK embassy has halted the application of issuance of student visas are not true

The British High Commission debunked earlier reports stating that it was a misconception in information

In view of the recent development, the British High Commission issued an apology to Nigerians for any trouble it might have caused

The British consular in Nigeria has debunked rumours that it has stopped the application and issuance of visas to students.

This is according to a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by the Ndidiamaka Eze of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing. Photo Credit: (UK in Nigeria)

Source: Facebook

Eze said:

"We are aware of reporting circulating in the Nigerian media and online that the UK has suspended student, work, and family visas for Nigerian applicants.

"This is not true. It is still possible to apply for any category of UK visa in the usual way on gov.uk and via our Visa Applications Centres (VAC) in Nigeria.

"Our VACs remain open and customers are welcome to apply for a standard visa of any category in the usual manner, this includes student, family, work, and visit visas."

However, the statement confirms that the UK consular has temporarily suspended its priority visa service.

Eze said this is due to the reprioritization of resources in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

British high commission issues apology to Nigerians

Eze said:

"This suspension is to enable the UK’s global visa operation to prioritize applications for the new Ukraine Family Scheme.

"This decision to suspend priority visa services is also clearly stated on UKVI’s guidance page, which sets out the latest decision waiting times for visa applicants outside the UK: www.gov.uk/guidance/visa-decision-waiting-times-applications-outside-the-uk."

The British High Commission however apologized for the misconception in information as it promises to issue updates on the Priority’ and ‘Super Priority’ visa services

Long queue at Lagos UK visa office

Reflecting on the suspension of priority visas, it will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported in February that the United Kingdom has resumed Priority Visa

Shortly after the report, Nigerians trooped out in mass at the UK consular in Lagos for application and other forms of verification.

It was gathered streams of applicants were seen in a long queue waiting for their turns to be called for application

COVID-19: Europe place calls for Nigerians health workers

European nations like Italy and England has placed hot demands for the services of Nigerian health workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports no fewer than 9,189 Nigerian doctors are already employed in the UK, 805 of them approved by the British General Medical Council (BGMC) between July and December 25, 2021.

It is confirmed that the number does not include Nigerian doctors that are trained and plying their trade in the UK, according to data from BGMC.

Source: Legit.ng