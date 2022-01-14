Nigerians are sought after globally and they seek to emigrate to other countries in search of greener pastures

European countries are asking Africans, specifically Nigerians to apply for a medical visa which allows them to work in the healthcare sector

The United Kingdom is offering over N11 million to Nigerians to come work as care assistants in the face of COVID-19

Italy harbours the most extensive population of Nigerians in Europe, with three million recorded from the island of Sicily in the deep south and Sardinia, across to Rome in the middle and Tirano in the far north. The figure does not include undocumented Nigerians.

Italy also wants Nigerians

Italy does not even speak English but Italian, which Nigerians must learn from scratch to get on.

Close up of a senior woman talking to her caregiver Credit. Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

But the United Kingdom with multiple benefits is trying to catch up with Italy in attracting Nigerians who have documented links with the Brits. London and the English midlands are the favourite places for Nigerians.

TheNiche reports that some 9,189 Nigerian doctors are already employed in the country, 805 of them approved by the British General Medical Council (BGMC) between July and December 25, 2021.

The number does not include Nigerian doctors who are trained and practising in the UK, according to BGMC data.

Doctors are highly trained professionals who take years of educational and practical training to prepare.

Their salary per year ranges from N16.2 million for junior hospital trainee Foundation Year 1 (FY 1) to N64.2 million for advisers, according to imgconnect.

Other healthcare workers

By COVID-19 and workers deficiency, the UK is also seeking from anywhere in the world “care aides and nursing home staff” with little or no professional training, to come in for a minimum N11.5 million salary per year.

This is a great attraction for daring Nigerian globalists who are eager to migrate to any country on earth, big or small.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care announced in a statement that it plans to expand the Health and Care visa scheme to recruit care workers.

The Health and Care Worker visa was founded in August 2020 and it permits medical professionals “to come to or stay in the UK to work with the NHS, an NHS supplier or in adult social care,” the statement said.

The Visa offers a 50 per cent visa fee reduction, an exemption from the Immigration Health Surcharge and a speedier decision following application.

The offer is open to:

Care assistants Care workers Home care assistants Home carers and Support workers (nursing home).

The decision was taken as part of efforts to address pandemic challenges around the world.

18,000 Nigerians given permanent residency in Canada

Legit.ng reports that Nearly 18, 500 Nigerians were given permanent residency in Canada in the last three years. This represents the third most common country on the list of those who got an Invitation To Apply (ITA).

This is included in the Express Entry annual report for 2020 released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

