No fewer than 20 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs)are to quit their respective states between now and June this year, it has been revealed.

The RECs will be vacating their offices having completed their two term mandates.

The development will therefore create a situation that new RECs will superintend the 2023 general elections.

Niger State REC, Professor Sam Egwu, who is among those to leave, confirmed this in a chat with newsmen in Minna yesterday, explaining that no REC can serve more than eight years so they should be ready to leave.

Egwu, however, appealed to the relevant authority to appoint new RECs “ So that there is no disruption of the process. They ( government) should do it timely so that there is no disruption of the programme. “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is building institutions that go beyond individuals so there is nothing to be afraid of.”

Egwu had earlier told a stakeholders’ meeting held at the commission’s premises that transportation of voters from Internally Displaced Peoples Camps (IDPs) from bandit prone areas to safer places on election day “ is not the responsibility of the commission” saying those that are to do it know themselves.

He, however, disclosed that there are IDP camps in 14 out of the 25 local governments of the state.

The REC blamed voter apathy during elections on “ the non-performance of political parties” saying that some elected politicians disengage themselves totally from voters, making it impossible for those that voted them into office to reach them again

“Next time when you ask them to come out and vote they are very reluctant,” Egwu declared.

In his remarks the State Commissioner of Police Mr. Monday Bala Kuyars said the police is not resting on its oars to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections next year.

Kuyars noted that the Command has recorded “ Success in the battle against bandits in recent times. We are going to face them more squarely”.

Source: Legit.ng