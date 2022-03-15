The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will crumble if Rabiu Kwankwaso joins the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

This was the prediction of Senator Kwankwaso himself during an interview on Monday, March 14

The former Kano state governor noted that when he defects to the NNPP, the PDP will stop being the second political force in Nigeria

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, the influential, northern PDP chieftain doubted the competence of the party's leadership and predicted that nothing will become of it immediately he joins the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Although Kwankwaso noted that he is yet to defect to the NNPP, he said his political movement, National Movement, has joined it.

He expressed certainty that the NNPP will get stronger than the PDP and become the second force when he joins its camp.

On why he is planning to leave the opposition party, Kwankwaso lamented that some power brokers in the PDP are taking him for granted and turning his strength into weakness.

The former governor claimed that he was sidelined during the last congress in the Northwest where, according to him, the task of choosing the nominee for the vice-chairmanship role was given to someone else.

“Ideally, I should be one of the most important individuals in a party like PDP.

“For many obvious reasons and from what we see, it’s like many people are turning my strength into weakness and that cannot be acceptable.

“Look at the scenario in the North West during the congress, from the things that were taken to Kano, the vice-chairman of the zone was supposed to be given to me to nominate somebody. Just like it was done in Katsina, (Former Governor Ibrahim) Shema nominated what was allocated to him, in Kaduna (Former Governor Ahmed) Makarfi did that, in Jigawa (Former Governor) Sule Lamido did that, in Kebbi Kabiru Turaki did that, in Sokoto (Governor Aminu) Tambuwal did that."

2023: I did not leave PDP, I am still a member, Kwankwaso declares

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso had stated that he was still a member of the red and white flag party.

Kwankwaso disclosed that his allegiance still lied with PDP even though he admitted that talks were ongoing with the NNPP.

Kwankwanso who did not deny talks with the NNPP said talks between both parties had been procedural and that there had been no breach in the process at present.

