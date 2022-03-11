Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has died at the age of 65

The spokesperson of the influential northern group reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of Friday, March 11

The ACF said details of the burial arrangement for the late spokesman would be announced in due course

FCT, Abuja - The National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Emmanuel Yawe, is dead.

Daily Trust reported that Yawe, aged 65, died in his sleep in the early hours of Friday, March 11, in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathers that his last official assignment was on Thursday, March 10, when he issued a statement on behalf of the ACF in condolence with the people of Benue state over the death of Hon. B.A Chacha, former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Yawe had been in and out of hospital - Daughter

Confirming Yawe's death, the late ACF spokesperson's daughter said her father had been in and out of hospital in the last few months, but was fine and at home throughout Thursday.

She was quoted to have said:

“Though he had been ill, but he was fine yesterday (Thursday). He didn’t wake up from sleep this morning (Friday)."

The late Yawe is survived by his wife and four children.

ACF Secretary-General confirms Yawe's death

Also, the Secretary-General of the ACF, Murtala Aliyu, confirmed Yawe’s death. He said the chairman of the ACF had been intimated of the development.

Aliyu said details of the burial arrangement for the ACF’s spokesman would be announced in due course, The Punch reported.

The ACF’s scribe said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I bring to your notice the passing away of our Publicity Secretary Chief Emmanuel Yawe this morning.

“I have intimated the Chairman Audu Ogbeh and he instructed that I should bring it to the notice of members.

“We will be visiting the family and will keep you informed about the burial arrangements. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

