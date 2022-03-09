The Electoral bill of President Muhammadu Buhari failed to scale its second ready at the Senate on Wednesday, March 9

Federal lawmakers in the red chamber on Wednesday voted against the re-amendment of the Electoral Act as recommended by Buhari

A Federal High Court in Abuja had barred the Senate from carrying out further work on the already signed document

Abuja - During its plenary session on Wednesday, March 9, the Nigerian Senate threw out President Muhammdu Buhari’s Bill seeking a re-amendment of the newly signed Electoral Act.

The bill was largely rejected by senators, a development that led to the stopping of its second reading at the red chamber on Wednesday, The Nation reports.

The senator voted against Buhari's bill (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Before the bill was considered, Senator Adamu Aliero, citing order 52(5) of the Senate Standing Rules, urged Senate President Ahmad Lawan to dismiss the proposed re-amendment, Channels TV also gathered.

Other federal lawmakers voted overwhelmingly against the bill to stop it from being read a second time.

Chaos as court opposes Buhari, resists re-amendment of Electoral Act, Senate reacts

In an earlier report, a ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja had barred the Senate from re-amending the Electoral Amendment Act as advised by President Muhammadu Buhari who recently gave assent to the act.

In the suit, the court barred the red chamber from removing section 84 (12) of the act ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Among the defendants named in the suit were AGF Abubakar Malami, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, clerk to the National Assembly, Senate leader, House of Representatives leader, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, during its plenary on Tuesday, March 8, the Senate made it clear that the judiciary cannot stop it from exercising its constitutional authority and duties.

Challenging the court's ruling, Lawan was quoted to have said:

“The judiciary, cannot stop the National Assembly from performing its duties."

Meanwhile, President Buhari had signed into law the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022. Legit.ng gathered that the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Friday, February 25, in a post shared on Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng