London - Dr. Uche Igwe, a senior political economy analyst at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and a member of the Ohaneze Ndigbo thinktank on 2023 Igbo presidency, has thanked President Buhari for progress on the 2nd Niger Bridge.

In a statement released in London and sent to Legit.ng, Dr Igwe described the president as a promise keeper.

Officials of the federal government at the site of the second Niger Bridge on Tuesday, March 8. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

He also commended the minister of works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and his counterpart in transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for their diligence in supporting to implement the laudable vision of the president in the area of infrastructural development.

He said:

“President Buhari has done fairly well with the pace of work going on with the second Niger bridge. This symbolic gesture will not be forgotten by us. However we need more. Most federal roads across Igboland need urgent attention.

“We plead with the president to insist that work is extended to these areas before the completion of his administration.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, March 9, Dr Igwe wrote:

“Muhammadu Buhari bridge formerly known as 2nd Niger bridge approaching completion. Thank you Mr. President and honourable ministers Babatunde Fashola and Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. The shape of things to come.”

FG announces new date for completion of second Niger Bridge

Meanwhile, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to the president, has assured southeasterners that the second Niger bridge will be completed before the end of 2022.

Gambari made the comment on Tuesday, March 8, when he led Fashola, his counterpart in the labour and employment ministry, Dr. Chris Ngige, and other top government officials, to walk through the 1.6km from Onitsha to the Asaba end of the bridge.

While commending the contractor for the speedy pace of the work at the bridge, the chief of staff said that the quality of the project would last for decades.

Second Niger Bridge: Nigeria won’t forget Buhari - Femi Adesina

On his part, Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, has declared that Nigeria will always remember Muhammadu Buhari for his strides in infrastructure.

Adesina said during festive period, travellers spend about six hours on the River Niger bridge, a journey which should take less than five minutes.

He expressed confidence that by next Christmas, there would be two bridges in operation, and it would be a jolly good ride for road users heading to their various destinations.

