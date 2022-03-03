Educational experts are making a case for an indigenous language policy with the help of digital technology

Leading the conversation is the Centre for Digitization of Indigenous Languages, an African cloud-based software organization

The organisation noted that having the right indigenous language policy can help a significant proportion of the Nigerian population gain access to quality education

Lagos - The Centre for Digitization of Indigenous Languages (CDIAL) on Wednesday, March 2, held a panel session at the 2022 social media week with the theme “Localizing Digital, Digitizing Local: making the case for Indigenous Language Policy.”

During the event, experts offered insights into the potential benefits of localized digital platforms to African citizens and businesses, from startups to large corporations, especially in the creative, healthcare, financial and agricultural sectors.

Iyinolaka and other panelists at the panel session on Digitizing Indigenous Languages at 2022 Social Media Week. Photo credit: @cdialafrica

Source: Twitter

Speaking during the panel session, the founder of CDIAL, Yinka Iyinolakan, said that education is essential, and having the right Indigenous language policy can help a significant proportion of the Nigerian population gain access to quality education even without them being able to speak the English Language.

He stated that there was a need for Nigeria to own its languages and culture by embracing digitalization to aid the provision of infrastructure and get the right products and information into the right hands.

He also reiterated the importance of collaboration, stating that everybody has a role in ensuring that opportunities are expanded to people who don’t speak English.

His words:

“The government needs to be involved in the digitization of indigenous languages. It is important to note that policy reforms are a long process, but the people make up the government.

“They can, through effective collaboration, ensure that Indigenous language policy is instituted and implemented.”

He also noted that the average urban resident Nigerian speaks at least three languages, and for an indigenous language policy, all languages must be recognised through inclusiveness.

Furthermore, Iyinolakan noted the importance of embracing digitisation through the use of machine language that can help solve education, financial, and security problems.

He added:

“By encouraging localisation through collaboration with the private sector, the government, and individuals, we can take the quantum leap into the future we desire for Africa.

“Together we can digitise our local languages and create an amazing impact in a way that will scale growth and development.”

