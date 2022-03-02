A gang of criminals broke into the house of a PDP ex-lawmaker from Bende LGA, Abia state, Nnenna Elendu Ukeje

The attackers set ablaze the residence of Ukeje and torched not less than two vehicles in the house

Sources claim that although the exterior of the building was not damaged, the furniture in the sitting room was destroyed

Bende LGA, Abia - The Alayi, Bende family residence of Nnenna Elendu Ukeje, a former House of Representatives member that represented Bende federal constituency in Abia was torched by arsonists on Tuesday, March 3.

According to The Sun, the attackers succeeded in setting ablaze about two vehicles parked within the premises of the building.

The furniture in Ukeje's sitting room was damaged (Photo: @NnennaUkeje)

The arsonists thereafter forcibly broke into the sitting room and torched some of the properties.

Ukeje was one of the 10 women in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who were elected into the eighth National Assembly in 2015.

After razing INEC office, gunmen set NDLEA building on fire in same state

Meanwhile, the Abia office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) located in the Amaekpu Ohafia local government area of the state was set ablaze by gunmen on Tuesday, May 11.

However, confirming the attack on Tuesday, the state commandant of the agency, Akingbade Bamidele, revealed that no casualty was recorded.

Bamidele said the partial destruction of the building took place in the early hours of the morning.

He added that none of the NDLEA's documents were damaged as they were all kept in a fire-proof safe.

Before this, the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia state had been set ablaze.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened on the night of Sunday, May 9, days after the commission’s office in Akwa Ibom was set ablaze by unknown men.

Joseph Iloh, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state, confirmed the incident when the commission met on Monday, May 10, to discuss a wide range of issues.

A statement issued by the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, revealed that the attack was not the first the commission has suffered in the state in recent times.

Source: Legit.ng