Long queue and scarcity of petrol has become the order of the day in Lagos, Abuja and other states in the country

But the reason for this development according to NNPC is the passage of adulterated fuel imported into the country

Reacting to this development, an APC Senator revealed the punishment deserving for those perpetrators of destructive fuel after due investigations

Senator Yusuf Yusuf, the senator representing Taraba Central under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that appropriate punishment will be meted out to those who imported adulterated fuel into Nigeria after the investigation has been carried out.

The senator who made this disclosure in an interview with Leadership said an explanation has been given because it was obvious someone did not do his job well to assess the fuel.

According to him, because of the lapses, adulterated fuel found its way to the country.

Senator Yusuf maintained that the president isn't to be blamed for fuel scarcity as it is a technical issue. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The NNPC has also said it was after the fuel has gone into the system that, they realized it was adulterated.”

The problem

Yusuf who said it is a technical thing and also negligence in another way added:

“I am happy that NNPC has taken the bull by the horn to clean the fuel and that, the shortage and long queue is because of the withdrawal of the adulterated product.”

He defends President Buhari

While defending President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the minister of petroleum, the lawmaker said it is a technical issue that the president cannot be held accountable for.

He affirmed thus:

“You can only hold people responsible after an investigation has been done before the person will be fired.”

Commenting further, Yusuf stated that, technically the NNPC is in the process of being privatised and that, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIB) converted NNPC to NNPC limited, with shareholding from the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated and Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated.

His plans going forward

He said very soon, he would sponsor a bill on the need for NNPC to be a federation entity and not federal government property that should be owned by Nigerians.

Transport fares soars 283% in January, Says NBS

Legit.ng has reported that as a result of the rumoured petrol subsidy removal, the cost of transportation Nigerians paid increased by 283 per cent in January, says Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The average cost of bus transport in Nigerian cities went up from N122.83 in January 2017 to N470.83 in December 2021, the NBS data says.

By this, it means the cost of transportation within cities through bus has increased by 283 per cent, that is B384 in four years, data from the Transport Watch reports of NBS says.

FG plans clampdown on black marketers

In other news, the federal government may clamp down on black marketers of petroleum products soon, even as it tackles the scarcity of the product headlong.

A source in the midstream and downstream regulatory authority told Legit.ng that the activities of the black marketers were worrisome and if serious actions and measures were not taken, the current scarcity won’t disappear as expected.

He said that as the federal government pushes more litres of fuel into filling stations across the country, black marketers were out to sabotage the effort.

Source: Legit.ng