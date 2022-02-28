The traditional ruler of Aiyede kingdom in Ekiti state, Abdulmumini Orishagbemi, was attacked on Sunday, February 27

Oba Orishagbemi was shot by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers while returning from Ijero Ekiti

A statement by the monarch's media aide indicates that he was rushed to the hospital and is now responding to treatment

Ilejemeje LGA, Ekiti state - Abdulmumini Orishagbemi, the traditional ruler of Aiyede kingdom in Ekiti state, was on Sunday night, February 27, shot by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The monarch was returning from Ijero Ekiti when he was accosted by the gunmen around Isan and Iludun, in Ilejemeje LGA of the state, TheCable reported, citing a statement from his media aide, Bashir Adefaka.

Abdulmumini Orishagbemi, the traditional ruler of Aiyede kingdom in Ekiti state, has been rushed to the hospital after being shot by gunmen. Photo credit: @drealgold

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the traditional ruler was hit on the leg by a bullet fired by the gunmen.

Monarch rushed to hospital

According to Adefaka, the monarch was rushed to a specialist hospital in Oye Ekiti for treatment and he is responding to treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement reads in part:

“The Attah and Paramount Ruler of Aiyede Kingdom, Ekiti State, South West Nigeria, His Royal Majesty Oba Alhaji Abdul Mumini Adebayo Orishagbemi, was Sunday night at about 9.30pm attacked by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers."

Monarch shot after withdrawal of security aides

Meanwhile, Adefaka noted that the shooting incident happened after the recent withdrawal of the monarch's security guards provided by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) "for no given reason"

He added"

“The gunmen opened fire on SUV car during which one of the bullets that penetrated from the owner’s side of the vehicle hit the Kabiyesi on his left leg. He was rushed to a specialist hospital in Oye, Oye Ekiti Local Government and is now responding to treatment.

“Good news, apart from his life being saved, is also that no other member of his entourage got hurt.”

Notorious bandits storm village, kill traditional ruler, 4 others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that villagers in Yangayya, Jibia local government area of Katsina state were fast asleep when armed bandits struck in the early hours of Thursday, February 3, killing Jafaru Rabiu, their village head.

The bandits numbering about 200 from notorious bandit Dankarami’s camp also killed four others.

The incident was confirmed by Gambo Isa, the state police spokesperson. According to Halilu Kabir, a resident of Jibia, the bandits came on motorcycles and stormed the village at midnight.

Source: Legit.ng