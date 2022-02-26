The federal government has perfected arrangements to evacuate Nigerians mostly students living in Ukraine to another country

Nigerians being evacuated from the eastern European nation will be received in Poland by the Nigerian Embassy

Earlier, the government assured Nigerians living in Ukraine of their safety, stating that measures were underway to evacuate Nigerians

The federal government has made necessary arrangements to evacuate stranded Nigerians in Ukraine to Poland following the unrest in the country and bombings from Russia.

Daily Trust reports that this was made known in a public notice by the Embassy of Nigeria in Warsaw, Poland.

According to the embassy, officials and volunteers would be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses to pick up Nigerians.

The Nigerian government says it has made necessary arrangements to evacuate stranded Nigerians in Ukraine. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

In another report by AIT, the Nigerian Ambasador to Ukraine, Shina Alege said that Nigerians could call the Phone number +48-729275316.

Nigerians crossing over to Poland have been advised to present 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa as the destination address to the border officials.

Buhari's govt to evacuate Nigerians in Ukraine over Russian invasion

Recall that the federal government on Thursday, February 24, said it is planning to evacuate Nigerians.

In a speech on Thursday the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the government is seriously considering flight operations to evacuate Nigerian citizens from Ukraine.

Onyeama noted that the Nigerian embassy in Kyiv has been contacted to arrange those wishing to return home from other areas like Donetsk and Luhansk.

FG holds closed-door meeting with Russian, Ukrainian envoys

In a related development, the federal government on Friday, February 25, met with ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to Nigeria, Alexei Shebarshin and Kirdoda Valerii respectively.

Top on the meeting's agenda was the safest way to actualise the evacuation of Nigerians from both countries that are currently at war, Vanguard reports.

During a separate meeting Shebarshin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made it plain that the government will not allow Nigeria, a United Nations member state, to be violated by a country with which it has diplomatic relations.

Source: Legit.ng