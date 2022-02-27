The Nigerian government has responded to calls by the people as it sends out information that would guarantee the safety of its nationals trapped in Ukraine

The government through the Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri has highlighted borders through which Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to Poland can access

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Nigeria in Warsaw, Poland, had earlier in a public notice, said officials and volunteers would be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders to pick up Nigerians

On Saturday, February 26, the federal government listed the borders Nigerians fleeing the Ukraine-Russian war can access to Poland.

Russian troops have invaded Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and scores have been killed since the war began.

Abike Dabire-Erawa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, disclosed this and recommended borders for Nigerians fleeing the crisis, Daily Trust reports.

Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo credit: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The border includes;

Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska, Korczowa-Krawkowiec, Medyka-Szeginie, Budomierz-Hurszew.

Abike assured that:

“Nigerian volunteer groups, as well as staff of Nigerian Embassy, will be at the border to pick Nigerians.”

Please, pray for us, Pastor Adelaja appeals as Russia bombs Ukraine

Meanwhile, as the Russian military continues to shell Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, the founder and senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, Sunday Adelaja, has called for prayers.

Adelaja who lives in Kyiv and runs the largest Christain domination in the city made the call on his Facebook page. Shortly after troops made invaded and hit the city of Kyiv, Adelaja asked the world to pray for peace in Ukraine.

He also said that most of the residents of the city have been forced to remain indoors they could hear the sound of bombs from their rooms. Noting that telephone communications have been cut off, the pastor said there was still a stable internet connection in the city despite the invasion.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nigerian pastor sends message to Putin, Biden, others

Amid the escalating tension in Ukraine, a popular Nigerian pastor, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent a warning message to Putin and Biden.

Ayodele said the two world leaders need to put an end to the crisis, warning that it will cause huge destruction in other countries.

The cleric sent a message to the international community to immediately intervene and put end to the crisis for the sake of humanity.

Source: Legit.ng