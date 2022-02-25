Azibaola Robert, lawyer, and entrepreneur, who has passion for science and precision engineering in Nigeria has been recognised

To celebrate his achievements, Vanguard newspaper is set to give him an award as the 2021 Innovator of the Year

Robert is the founder of Zeetin Engineering and has family ties with former President Goodluck Jonathan, who he calls his mentor

FCT, Abuja - Azibaola Robert, FNSE, has been nominated as an awardee of the ‘Innovator of the Year 2021’ by Vanguard newspaper.

This was contained in a letter delivered to him in his Abuja office on Wednesday, February 2022 by a delegation from the media organisation led by the chairman of its Editorial Board, Ochereome Nnana.

Azibaola Robert receiving his nomination notice from the management of Vanguard newspaper. Photo credit: Zeetin Eng.

Source: Facebook

Entitled: ‘VANGUARD'S PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2021: The INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR: NOTIFICATION OF AWARD’ the letter reads:

“This award is in recognition of your exceptional contributions to nation-building, particularly in the automotive and technological fabrication sector of the Nigerian economy.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The philosophy of this award is to recognise and celebrate Excellence, National Pride and Service to Humanity.

“As Original Equipment Manufacturer, OEM, who has taken the gauntlet to produce strategic machines and spare parts for the automobile, aeronautical and oil and gas industries in Nigeria, you have through your company Zeetin Engineering Ltd, significantly changed the story of industrialisation and technological development in the country and given hope for a new Nigeria.”

“Your strides in these vital areas of nation-building have stood you out as a creative, innovative and altruistic leader, who should be celebrated for your outstanding value addition to Nigeria and its citizens. Posterity will not forget your landmark contribution to Nigeria in particular and the society in general.”

Addressing the Vanguard delegation, which included its Business Editor, Emeka Anaeto, and Regional Editor (North) Soni Daniel, Robert said that he was happy for the recognition and the award.

He said:

“I thank you for this award. It means that you recognise our hard work, and appreciate Zeetin’s contributions to the technological development and advancement of Nigeria by giving us this award.

“It will spur me into pursuing my passion for the technological development of Nigeria through precision engineering, innovations, making machines that make machines, and creating jobs.”

Nigerian Society of Engineers honours Azibaola Robert in Abuja

Recall that the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, honoured Robert as a Fellow of the NSE.

The investiture ceremony was superintended by the president and chairman in council of the NSE, Engineer Babagana Mohammed at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Speaking after his recognition by the NSE, Robert charged the government and wealthy Nigerians to improve on the infrastructural development of the country by investing in the purchase of machines that make machines, rather than spending their money on intangible things.

Zeetin Engineering to produce electric cars, heavy-duty equipment in Nigeria

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the multi-billion naira Zeetin Engineering factory is already preparing to produce car engines and electric cars.

The engineering firm has acquired and installed the most sophisticated production machines (CNCs, Plasmas, 5Axis Milling, Lathes, etc) in the metal works industry in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the facility, Robert said he has been able to invest his personal funds totaling about N3.5 billion in setting up the place.

Source: Legit.ng