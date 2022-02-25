General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, has assured Nigerians that the country's democratic rule has come to stay

Irabor made this known on Friday, February 25, during Open Ears Press Dialogue 3.0, which was conducted via Zoom

According to him, the military is more interested in upholding the constitution and the unity of the country

FCT, Abuja - The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has no reason to stage a coup and topple the democratically elected government in the country.

Legit.ng reports that Irabor made the declaration on Friday, February 25, at Open Ears Press Dialogue 3.0, while fielding a question on the fear that the Military may take over the country as it happened recently in some African countries.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor said the Army can’t stage a coup in Nigeria again. Credit: Nigerian Army.

Source: Facebook

Why Nigeria can't experience coup again

He said that the Armed Forces has nothing to do with the coup, adding that they have learnt some lessons in the past about the coup.

General Irabor stated:

"Armed Forces of Nigeria has nothing to do with the coup> We have learnt our lesson and this is the message we preach. We have no reason to stage any coup. We will continue to guard our democracy and uphold the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

"The military would continue to provide security for the people during the election to ensure peaceful conduct of the poll without interfering in the process."

War against insecurity will be won soon

The Chief of Defence Staff also added that the war against insecurity in Nigeria would soon end, saying that it won't be forever and that the military is doing its best to end the menace.

He said:

"The war against insecurity will end soon. It can't be forever. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state recently made an allusion to this. He is concerned about his state. He has also testified that the military is doing its best to end the insecurity in Nigeria."

Army does not condone indiscipline

Speaking on the alleged abuse of power by some officers of the Nigerian Army, General Irabor said that the military does not condone any form of any illegal act, saying that any erring officers would not go unpunished.

He also clarified that the military does not have to take any erring officer to court before he/she is being punished according to the Army rules.

Source: Legit.ng