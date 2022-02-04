Nigerian soldiers have been charged by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya to be vigilant in their responsibilities

According to Yahaya, discipline and commitment will allow the troops to bring to an end the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency

The COAS during an operational tour of the Theatre of Operations lauded troops for their sacrifices and commitment

Troops of the North-East (NE) Theatre of Operations have been charged to be disciplined and alert to end the war against terrorism and insurgency.

Legit.ng gathered that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya gave the directive during an operational tour of the theatre.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-.Gen Faruk Yahaya lauded troops for their commitment in the fight against terrorism and insurgency. Photo credit: SK Usman

Source: Facebook

In a statement released by the army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday, February 3, the army chief lauded troops for their sacrifices and commitment in the ongoing fight.

The COAS went on to note that with discipline and commitment, the war in the noth-east region of the country will be brought to an end.

He reassured troops that administrative and operational challenges confronting their units will be given the desired attention.

Nigerian army redeploys generals, senior officers

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the Nigerian army redeployed some of its generals and senior officers to new roles and appointments within its headquarters and across the country.

The Army spokesman noted that the affected officer include some General Officers Commanding. The statement read in part:

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has approved the posting and appointment of senior officers of the Nigerian Army. Those affected in the reshuffle, released on Monday 10, January 2022, including General Officers Commanding and other senior officers."

Defence chief claims security threats going down

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has said the nation's security situation is getting better.

He said though insecurity is still a challenge, the present level can not be compared to the previous one.

Irabor stated this during a church service to mark this years’ Armed Forces Remembrance Day, adding that the security threats facing the country would soon become history.

Source: Legit.ng