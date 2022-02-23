A female lawmaker has lamented over the alleged matreatment by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly over her refusal to dump PDP to join APC

Ngozi Eziulo claims said she has been denied her entitlements since she refused to join the APC after the governor defected

The member representing Afikpo North East State Constituency made the allegation while speaking to journalists in Abakaliki

Abakaliki - Hon. Lilian Ngozi Eziuloh, a member of the Ebonyi House of Assembly has alleged that she has not been paid following her refusal to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Premium Times reports that the lawmaker who represents Afikpo North East state constituency said she has been prevented from getting her salary and other entitlements because of her refusal to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ngozi Eziulo, a member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly alleged that she has been denied her entitlements. Photo credit: Hon. Lilian Ngozi Eziuloh

Eziulo who made this known while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, February 22, in Abakaliki, claimed a letter was written to the House indicating she and another lawmaker had resigned from the PDP.

According to her, ever since Governor David Umahi defected from the PDP to the APC she has not been paid her entitlement including salary, Sahara Reporters added.

She despite a series of letters and reminders by her lawyers the House has refused to pay her.

She said:

“When I asked, they said their reason is that I have not joined them in APC, that once I join, they will start paying. I told them if that is the condition I will never join, and they are still holding on to it.”

While explaining that the Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru read the resignation letter at the plenary, the PDP lawmaker denied writing the document.

The lawmaker said she has no reason to leave the opposition party , adding that her life was being threatened instead by “those who are hell bent” on forcing her to join the APC.

Eziulo and the other lawmaker, Oliver Osi were absent at the plenary when the letters were read.

She also challenged the leadership of the House to produce a copy of the supposed letter bearing her signature to prove that she wrote it.

Despite not being paid her entitlements, Eziulo said has been attending sittings and other functions and vowed to remain with the PDP.

The speaker is yet to release a statement in response to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

