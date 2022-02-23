Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) is set to undergo a brain scan

This was disclosed in a letter sent to the court by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) consultant at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital

The consultant said that Maina who has been convicted to stealing pension funds need urgent medical attention

Just three months after his conviction and sentence to jail, the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, is currently undergoing treatment for infections, hypertension and hearing challenges.

Premium Times reports that Maina is undergoing treatment at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

The information disclosed in a copy of a letter sent to the court by the hospital shows that Maina has been scheduled for a brain scan and hearing loss test.

A letter from the hospital to the court shows that Maina is set to undergo a brain scan Photo: EFCC

Source: Facebook

This comes while the convicted former pension boss is also undergoing a second trial for diverting another N738 million pension fund.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Referring to the letter while refusing to disclose its content, the presiding judge at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, Justice Abubakar Kutigi hinted to the prosecution and defence team about receiving a letter from the hospital.

The judge said that the letter was sent to the court in regards to the defendant who was absent at the court.

While Maina's whereabouts could not be ascertained by the prosecution and the defence, details of the letter showed that the ex-pension boss is scheduled for medical appointments.

Maina's health history and challenges

The letter dated February 18, was signed by I.O Omonua, an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) consultant surgeon at the hospital.

Omonua in the letter informed the court that Maina is being managed at the hospital's ENT clinic for chronic fungal Rhinosinusitis.

According to the consultant, this medical investigation is to enable the hospital to rule out cancer left maxillary antrum.

He said:

“There was associated itching in the throat, nose and ear. He complained of frequent recurrent nasal blockage, postnasal drip and difficulty when exposed to dust, perfumes and chemicals."

He added that Maina had in the past had a history of vertigo episodes which makes him feel sick and dizzy for a few minutes after looking down from a high plane.

Further noting the convicted pension boss has hearing loss in his left ear, the consultant added that Maina is also hypertensive and on a drug that is poorly controlled.

According to the consultant, the letter to the court is to enable Maina to keep his appointment with the hospital for a pre-operative work-up between February 21 and 23.

His words:

“He has been booked to conduct hearing loss test on 21/2/2022, IVU procedure on 22/02/2022, and brain CT-Scan on 23/02/2022, for pre-operative workup.

“We hereby appeal to you to grant him the privilege of accessing medical care in our facility."

Justice Kutigi while adjourning the case to April 27, urged the prosecution to liaise with the prison officials to also ascertain Maina's whereabouts.

Court sentences President Buhari's ex-appointee to 8 years in prison for money laundering

After years of trial, the court had convicted Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), guilty of the EFCC's charges against him.

A Federal High Court in Abuja convicted Maina on charges of money laundering and sentenced him to eight years in prison.

The former PRTT boss was also found guilty of stealing over N2 billion belonging to pensioners, most of whom have died.

21-year-old son of Maina sentenced to 14 years in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Faisal Maina, the 21-year-old son of Abdulrasheed Maina, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Justice Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered the judgement on Thursday, October 7.

According to the judge, the EFCC was able to establish that Faisal operated a fictitious bank account with a first-generation bank through which his father, Maina, laundered N58.1million.

Source: Legit.ng