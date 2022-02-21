The federal government has been dragged to court by the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari

The embattled senior police officer is asking the Federal High Court to compel the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to release him from their custody

Kyari was transferred to NDLEA's custody after he was arrested by the police over his involvement in a 25kg cocaine deal

A report by Vanguard indicates that Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police, has dragged the federal government to court over his continued detention by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The embattled super cop on Monday, February 21, prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the NDLEA to grant him bail on health grounds, pending the hearing and determination of his application, The Punch added.

Abba Kyari has taken the federal government to court to seek release from NDLEA custody. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

Source: Twitter

Kyari, who is currently in the custody of the anti-narcotics agency over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking filed the suit through his lawyer, Mrs P. O. Ikenna.

In his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, the former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, told the court that he was being held “on the basis of a false allegation that was levelled against him”.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Abba Kyari reveals those who are behind alleged plot to destroy him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kyari alleged that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are behind his travails.

The embattled senior police officer made this claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Kyari's claim was contained in a report submitted by the panel to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, which was in turn forwarded to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

More details of 'super cop's dealings with drug trafficking

In a related development, after the NDLEA declared Kyari wanted, more information on the probe has emerged.

The NDLEA, contrary to claims in some quarters that the previously perceived super cop would go scotfree, said no stone would be left unturned in the investigation and prosecution of the matter.

The agency said there would be no cover-up for anyone involved in the drug trafficking deal, irrespective of their class or status in society.

Source: Legit.ng