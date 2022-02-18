The conditional cash transfer by the federal government brings a lot of succour to some households in the country, Sadiya Farouk disclosed

According to the minister, the N5,000 cash given to the poor and vulnerable Nigerians has been impactful

Meanwhile, the minister said the intervention might not be deserving for the elite in the country but it made a difference in the lives of poor Nigerians

Abuja- Sadiya Farouk, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, the N5,000 monthly national conditional cash transfer makes a difference to the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

The Punch reports that the minister made this disclosure to State House correspondents on Thursday, February 17, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to her, the government has discovered through direct contact with the beneficiaries that the money has helped the poor and vulnerable of the society to escape from their dire situation even as some have been able to save from the amount.

The minister said some Nigerians haven’t seen N5,000 before. Photo credit: Sadiya Umar Farouq

She said:

“If you look at the people that you are taking this intervention to, N5,000 means a lot to them, because these are poor and vulnerable households, and it changes their status; but for you and me, N5,000 is not even enough for us to buy recharge card; that’s the difference."

The minister added that the N5,000 monthly cash has solved a lot of problems in some households as it changes their economic status, Sahara Reporters added.

Conditional Cash Transfer: FG to disburse N1.5bn to 74,000 poor women in Kogi

In a related development, Kogi focal person of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Honourable Abdulkareem Onyekehi has eulogised President Muhammad Buhari as the national cash transfer office is set to disburse about N1.5billion to poor and vulnerable women across the state.

Onyekehi who also doubles as the special adviser to Kogi state governor on special projects declared this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 18.

He said a financial firm, Fortis Mobile engaged by the federal government would disburse the sum of N20,000 each as 4 months arrears of January to April 2021 to over 74,000 poor and vulnerable women in rural communities under close supervision of the Kogi state office of the NSIP.

Lagos state government reaching out to vulnerable people

Similarly, the Lagos government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme has kicked off the cash-for-work programme for vulnerable people in the state with the aim of cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is under the office of the special adviser to the governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond.

Speaking at the flagging off of the intervention programme recently, Hammond described the project as part of the government’s response to ameliorate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable individuals and small business owners.

