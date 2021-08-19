The conditional cash transfer is one of the 5 components of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) of the federal government

Lokoja - Kogi focal person of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Honourable Abdulkareem Onyekehi has eulogised President Muhammad Buhari as the national cash transfer office is set to disburse about N1.5billion to poor and vulnerable women across the state.

Onyekehi who also doubles as the special adviser to Kogi state governor on special projects declared this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 18.

The conditional cash transfer is a key part of the federal government's social investment programme. Photo credit: Sadiya Umar Farouq

Source: Facebook

How the funds will be distributed

He said a financial firm, Fortis Mobile engaged by the federal government would disburse the sum of N20,000 each as 4 months arrears of January to April 2021 to over 74,000 poor and vulnerable women in rural communities under close supervision of the Kogi state office of the NSIP.

According to the statement, the Kogi state beneficiaries of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) has been increased to 74,111, a development he described as worthy of celebration.

He further noted that the schedule of payment would commence from Monday, August 23 to Thursday, September 9.

Part of the statement read:

“Upon my resumption as focal person of NSIP in 2019, the CCT had about 11,000 beneficiaries across the state. The figure has since increased to over 34,000 over the past 3 years.

“Now the current data deployed by the national social register has made it possible to reach over 74,000 beneficiaries made of poor and vulnerable women in the next payment of CCT across Kogi state.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for this uncommon and impactful initiative aimed at lifting the poor from poverty.

“I also commend our able and capable Governor Yahaya Bello for his maximum support, partnership with the federal government towards the effective implementations of NSIP in Kogi state.”

Onyekehi equally appreciated the minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, Hajia Sadiya Farouq for her relentless effort in sustaining the programs for the benefit of the common citizens.

He appealed for the support of local government chairmen for hitch-free disbursements in the locality.

On her Facebook page, Minister Farouq recently announced that the government of Switzerland is interested in the work that her ministry is doing.

She said the Swiss government has graciously committed to supporting the ministry's efforts by providing immediate socio-economic relief to vulnerable Nigerians.

Lagos state government reaching out to vulnerable people

Similarly, the Lagos government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme has kicked off the cash-for-work programme for vulnerable people in the state with the aim of cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is under the office of the special adviser to the governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond.

Speaking at the flagging off of the intervention programme recently, Hammond described the project as part of the government’s response to ameliorate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable individuals and small business owners.

Recall that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had said that the Buhari administration’s vision to lift at least 20 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next two years is now close at hand.

Professor Osinbajo stated this in Abuja during the virtual flag-off of a cash transfer scheme initiated by the federal government earlier in the year.

He added that the programme will help the federal government achieve its aspiration.

