The Police Service Commission has again reacted to DCP Abba Kyari's case as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency drop more details

According to the commission, the report submitted by the IGP and his team regarding Kyari's case was sketchy and not detailed enough

Meanwhile, the PSC's spokesperson hinted that the commission would take another decision if the loopholes reflect in the new report

On Thursday, February 17, the Police Service Commission (PSC), revealed that the investigative report submitted by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on one of its embattled officers, Abba Kyari, is filled with many loopholes.

The commission, which earlier ordered the Force to conduct a fresh probe with a different panel on the super cop, and submit another report within two weeks, maintained that it must submit a fresh report within the given time frame.

Ikechukwu Ani, the commission’s spokesman, in a telephone interview with Daily Trust, explained that the commissioners, led by Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police would take another decision if the loopholes still reflect in the new report.

The panel

It would be recalled that the IGP, Usman Baba, had set up a probe panel to investigate Kyari over allegations by the Federal Investigation Bureau in the United States that he (Kyari) has links with the billionaire internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The panel, led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police at Force Headquarters, Abuja, submitted its report to the IGP, which was later submitted to the Police Service Commission.

The first report

Not satisfied with the report, the PSC, at its last plenary returned the report and ordered that the police should set up a different panel to investigate the matter.

Ani's response

But responding to an inquiry on whether the PSC had abandoned the first report, hence its resolve for a new report, the commission said it has not abandoned the report, saying the fresh probe panel is directed to fill all the loopholes the report has.

Ani said:

”Jettisoned? We have not jettisoned the report. We now said that they need to do more works, there are loopholes, there are gaps, that a new panel should handle."

Abba Kyari: Bitter disgrace as police chief faces demotion, lower rank suggested

Earlier, the DIG Joseph Egbuniike-led Special Investigation Panel (SIP) has recommended the demotion of DCP Abba Kyari to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

This position of the SIP came after it found Kyari culpable of fraternising with fraudsters and criminals against the ethics and conduct of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Even more, the panel found the embattled police chief guilty of violating the NPF's social media policy by reacting via his Facebook page to the FBI's allegations against him without first notifying the force

US govt gathers 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case

Meanwhile, the United States government has gathered over 2,700 electronic files as part of the evidence for trial in the $1.1million fraud case involving Kyari.

A court document also reportedly shows other sets of investigative reports and “new discoveries” including documents obtained from foreign law enforcement agencies with over 6,700 pages that are being processed by prosecutors.

It was gathered that the parties jointly filed the application on Friday, September 24, citing various reasons for asking for a trial postponement. The defence lawyers reportedly asked for additional time to prepare for the case while the US prosecutors also asked for more time to process troves of documents, including those obtained from foreign countries.

