DCP Abba Kyari was on Thursday, February 17, advised not to embark on hunger strike while in NDLEA detention

The advice was given to Kyari by a former senator from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on social media

Sani said he and some other persons who found themselves sometime in the past had no choice but to eat for their sake

The suspended commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, has been advised not to go on hunger strike in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

This piece of advice was given by a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, via his Twitter page on Thursday, February 17.

Sani said he too at a time found himself in a cell and had to eat

Sani noted that Nigerian cells have no sympathy for inmates who decide not to eat, adding that persons like himself had no choice but to eat while in cells.

He jokingly suggested to Kyari to pretend not to have eaten after having a meal

His words:

"Kyari should not refused to eat.He should just eat.Nigerian Cells have no sympathy for hunger strike. Na so we too eat whenever we fall inside there. But after eating,you can just pretend you no eat."

Abba Kyari: Again, NDLEA reveals more details investigation of 'super cop's' dealings with drug trafficking

Meanwhile, barely 48 hours after the NDLEA declared Kyar wanted, more information on the probe has emerged.

The NDLEA contrary to claims in some quarters that the previously perceived super cop would go scotfree said no stone would be left unturned in the investigation and prosecution of the matter.

The NDLEA said there would be no cover-up for anyone involved in the drug trafficking deal, irrespective of their class or status in society.

Further urging Nigerians and the general public to be patient, the agency assured that all grey areas on the interception of 25kg of illicit drugs at the Enugu Airport would be unravelled.

Also reacting to a statement by the police calling on the commission to ensure its officers involved in the matter are also made to face justice, the spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said there would be no cover-up.

