Charlyboy has said that the time for analog and expired politicians to give way for young and internet-savvy Nigerians has come

AreaAFada argued that since there is an expiry date for everything, the country cannot sit back and watch the same old politicians being paraded in government come 2023

He consequently advocated for independent candidates ahead of the election year, saying that the youths have all it takes to take over

Nigeria's foremost entertainer and enigmatic Charlyboy has sent a strong warning to the nation’s leaders ahead of the 2023 polls, saying that because everything has an expiry date, the several years of injustice against the Nigerian people would expire in the election year, whether they like it or not.

Charlyboy, also known as the AreaFada, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng warned the gang of old leaders who have put Nigeria in their pocket for years to give way for the younger generation.

Charlyboy ( Image source: Facebook.)

Blaming ritual killing among young people on the alleged toxic environment they have found themselves, Charlyboy said:

“When you find yourself in an environment that is so toxic that young people actually believe that ritual killing can actually make money for them; it means we have lost it. We have completely lost it, so it’s a shame what is happening, and unfortunately, we are no longer spring chickens. We are not as young and energetic as we would like to be. So all my hope is buried in young people who are the future. And if they are in a country where nobody is consulting them for anything, then they must believe that there is no future for them either. They must do something,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Charlyboy calls for independent candidates

Charlyboy revealed further that a few people are strategizing, and that there is no way people from the 19th century can defeat the 21st-century internet-savvy people.

The AreaFada said that the mission will get clearer as 2023 draws closer, insisting that contrary to the general belief that the youths cannot be trusted as some of them have aligned themselves with the nation’s oppressors, some of them have continued to remain upright.

Dismissing party politics in 2023, Charlyboy said the problem is not which political party a candidate pitches his tent, as the main issue is not about political alignment but a systemic failure.

Advocating independent candidates, CB said:

“There must be that person or persons who are willing to do the ultimate sacrifice. But when and where they will appear is what I can’t say. I don’t think mixing with the old APC, PDP or any other known political party will do any good because they will soon be drowned in their shenanigans. I’m looking at independent candidates, and that is why I’m encouraging a lot of young people to please get their PVC and be ready. We know they can write their result from their room and select who they want, but I think 2023 will be a turning point. It will either be for better or for worse,” he said.

Charlyboy says, Nigerian government, police is 'a lie'

Legit.ng recalls that Charlyboy, in 2017 joined other Nigerians in a protest tagged "resume or resign" against President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the process, the AreaFada was allegedly brutalized by men of the police force, but he insisted that the protest must continue until Buhari returns from his medical sojourn in London or resigns.

In the process, he tagged both the government and the police "a lie."

Source: Legit.ng