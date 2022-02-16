Nigerians have been urged to get involved in governance and decision-making process of the country

The call was made by the national president of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), Chinonso Obasi, on Wednesday, Febryary 16

Obasi said the group would not support any presidential candidate more than 60-years of age at the 2023 general election

A youth group has said that aligning with Nigerian youths have been the biggest challenge of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The national president of the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), Chinonso Obasi, said that while President Buhari has done well in his own capacity, the major ill of his administration is that there is a gap between him and the youth.

Speaking at the first non-elective convention of the Nigerian Youth Union in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16, Obasi said every leader must be able to make conscious effort for youth iinculisivuty in his leadership startgety.

At the event themed, 'Towards Effective Youth Inclusion in Nigeria's Governance', Obasi said Nigeria must ensure that thepeople elect a president not less than 60-years.

Obasi noted:

"For every leader, there must be a conscious effort to make sure the youth is carried along and we did not see it in this administration.

"That is why going forward in 2023, we cannot be looking for an older person to support but a younger person with the interest of the youth at heart."

"We have decided that as youths, whether zoning or no zoning we want someone who is interested in the affairs of the youth and all we are saying is that we need somebody less than 60-years."

Gathering of youth from all the local government areas of Nigeria

Further speaking to Legit.ng exlcuivesly at the event which had a turn of thousands of youth from the 774 local government areas of Nigeria, Obasi said the group's tagert is having a team of young people within an age bracket of 18 and 35-years-old.

He said:

"This is the first ever gathering of youth from all over the country and you won't find anyone above the age of 35 and that is what we aim to achieve. Making sure that Nigerian youths are well informed about governance.

"We also want our young people to be actively involved in politics, governance and the dynamics of politics so that they can make informed decisions at the poll and can even be found at the discussion table where policies that affect them are made."

A statement read by the national president of the NYU at the event also said a lot has been happening in Nigeria in recent times and the youths are the worst hit by the challenges.

His words:

"Although Nigerian youths have been labelled as being lazy, a cursory look around the country would reveal that what is happening in the country transcends laziness, but rests squarely on the otiose leadership that have continued to exclude young people from decision-making process."

"We realised that Nigerian Youths have great roles to play in the actualization and sustenance of Nigeria’s Independence. Consequently, the NYO was born to serve as a credible youth union and clearinghouse for activities aimed at restoring the dignity and missing voice of Nigerian youth."

Nigerian youths are not lazy

Noting that the ruling All Progreessives Congress-led administration had promised Nigerians change but failed to deliver, Obasi boasted that Nigerian youths have put on their creative energies in music, entertainment, sports, information and communication technology to make ends meet.

Reviewing these challenges, Obasi called on Nigerian youths to take the bull by the horn and ensure the elect leaders who have their best interest at heart.

he noted:

"In exactly 12 months’ time, another opportunity will beckon for Nigerians to elect their leaders. The 2023 general election is therefore a golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to take a stand and reclaim the country.

"2023 is our time to make it or mar our chances of engendering inclusive and purposeful governance."

