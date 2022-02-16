Charlyboy, Nigeria's social engineer and youths advocate has blamed leadership secrecy and dishonesty in the drug case involving Abba Kyari

The AreaFada believes that despite the level of decay in the political system, there is hope, as all youths are not criminals as it seems

He said that the revival and the salvation of the country lies in the hands of its exceptional and outstanding youths whom he believes have the power to turn things around

Maverick entertainer and social engineer, Charlyboy, also known as the AreaFada has reacted to the arrest of Nigeria’s super cop, and former head of police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Abba Kyari.

The AreaFada told Legit. ng in an exclusive chat that what happened is a manifestation of the fact that a country deserves the kind of leadership it gets, lamenting that for several years, Nigerians had blindly voted and paraded the same set of failed leaders, resulting in total leadership failure, where some ‘criminals’ have now found their ways into sensitive positions in government.

AreaFada further blamed dishonesty and secrecy on the part of Nigerian leaders, saying too many things go unquestioned and are kept secret by the leaders.

He said:

“I think what happened was a manifestation of dishonesty and secrecy that shrouded the nation’s leadership. It’s so unfortunate that things have degenerated so badly. People have lost their mental, physical, and moral values, and it’s sad. But I’m hoping that with the new consciousness building among a few young people who have now understood almost very clearly what the gang of these rulers are up to, there is hope.

“No matter how bad it’s, I still want to believe that the future of this country lies in the hands of exceptional and outstanding youths of the country."

Charlyboy reiterate hope in youths

Emphasizing his belief in the power of the youths, the AreaFada said:

“They may be few and far in-between, but then again, if we consider the fact that there is just point-zero-zero percent of the people who have captured Nigerians and pocketed the country, then we should believe that the youths can still make a big statement, as the salvation of the country lies in their hands."

NDLEA nabs Abba Kyari

Legit.ng recalls that Nigeria's drug agency, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, had declared Abba Kyari wanted after linking him to a drug cartel.

The super cop was declared wanted on Monday, February 14, during a press briefing in Abuja.

Kyari was later arrested by the police and handed over to the drug agency after video evidence went public. This happened amid allegations and counter-allegations by the police and the NDLEA.

