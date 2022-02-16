INEC has published the list and personal particulars of the candidates contesting the Ekiti state governorship election

Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, February 16, published the forms and particulars of gubernatorial candidates of political parties submitted for the 2022 Ekiti governorship elections.

Festus Okoye, the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter ducation committee, made the disclosure on Wednesday, February 16.

Okoye said the list has been published at the INEC state and local government offices in Ekiti state.

In a statement shared on the commission's Facebook page, Okoye said the commission made the move in line action was in deference to section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

The commissioner appealed to members of the public to engage the electoral process by scrutinizing the personal particulars of candidates Ekiti governorship election.

He aexplained that this is only ensuring that the sanctity of the electoral process is maintained and the intendment of the Electoral Act realized.

