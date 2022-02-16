The Nigerian National Petroleum Company has expressed regret over the hardships it caused Nigerians over the importation of adulterated petrol

The GMD Mele Kyari apologised while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream

According to Kyari, the struggles for fuel would end by next week following efforts being made by the company to correct the anomaly

Amid the current scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across major cities in the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has apologised to Nigerians, The Nation reports.

This is coming after the presence of methanol was discovered in four PMS cargoes imported by its DSDP suppliers.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari has apologised to Nigerians over the importation of toxic fuel. Photo credit: Mr Kolo Mele Kyari

Source: Facebook

Mele Kyari, the NNPC group managing director apologised to Nigerians while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream investigating the importation of adulterated fuel.

In another report by The Punch, Kyari assured citizens that NNPC Limited was doing everything possible to ensure that fuel supply across the country is normalised by next week.

According to him, NNPC was not aware of the presence of methanol in the fuel imported into the country. He also appealed to Nigerians to avoid antic buying of fuel.

He defended that the loading terminal where the fuel was brought into the country, saying it has been supplying gasoline for a very long time.

Kyari stressed that they have been a major terminal supplying fuel to not only West Africa but to many countries in Europe.

