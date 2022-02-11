The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation and his colleague in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority have gotten an ultimatum

The duo have been asked to resign the positions over the importation of adulterated fuel into the Nigerian petroleum market

Nigeria's First, a civil society organisation said that the two top bosses in the petroleum industry have embarrassed President Muhammadu Buhari's administration

Less than four months into his appointment as the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, has been asked to resign.

The call for the resignation of Ahmed followed the importation of contaminated fuel by some independent petroleum marketers through the authorization of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC).

The GMD of NNPC and the CEO of NMDPRA have been asked to resign Photo: NNPC

Source: Facebook

In the call made via a press statement issued on Friday, February 11, by a pro-Nigeria Civil Society Organisation, NIGERIA FIRST, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari was also asked to tender his resignation.

The statement issued by the group's national coordinator and board of trustees chairman, Augustine Richard-Adie and Philip Agbese, Nigeria First said the duo should resign for negligence exhibited in the circulation of the adulterated fuel across Nigerian cities.

A huge embarrassment to the Nigerian government

Nigeria First said the inactions of both heads of regulatory agencies in the country have caused Nigerians untold hardship and brought serious embarrassment to President Muhammad Buhari.

The statement which was seen by Legit.ng said:

"The two CEOs of the above agencies, which are products of the PIA, have been fingered as those whose negligence was responsible for what Nigerians are currently suffering.

"The importation of the adulterated fuel has caused more harm than good and it is clear that these individuals should therefore resign immediately."

The group said it is unfortunate that Buhari's administration has cured fuel queues in the last six years only to be dented at a time that the president is about to exit the office.

The statement added:

"We, therefore, give them seven days ultimatum to leave office and save the President of any further embarrassment."

Buhari orders prosecution of imported contaminated fuel

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the culprits must be held accountable for their substandard services and or products.

Buhari issued the directive in a statement issued on Thursday, February 10, by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity.

According to the president, the persons involved must be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them to Nigerians.

House of Reps ask NNPC to suspend culprits

Similarly, the NNPC has been asked to suspend the companies involved in the importation of methanol-blended petrol.

The call was made to the NNPC by the House of Representatives during its plenary on Thursday, February 10.

The lower legislative chamber also urged the NNPC to forward the names of the firms to its committee for investigation.

