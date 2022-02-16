Reactions have continued to trail scarcity of fuel in various parts of the country as queues persist daily

Recent is the rising cost of petrol in some states which has led to hike in transportation fares and inflated price of goods

Meanwhile, Abuja motorists are not finding it easy as a litre now sells for as high as N600 at Abuja as against its old price of N162 and N165

Asides from contending with the rising cost price of some goods in the market, Nigerians would have to deal with the hike in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) better known as fuel.

Commuters and motorists are lamenting as the scarcity of petrol bites harder across the country,

Daily Trust reports that a litre is sold for as high as N600 at the parallel or ‘black’ market in Abuja.

A taxi motorcyclist queueing for fuel sleeps 27 April 2005 on his bike at a Lagos filling station. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, it costs between N250 and N400 even as many passengers were stranded as commercial transporters increased fares by up to 150 per cent.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Queues persist

Queues have continued to grow as some petroleum marketers admitted scanty loading of the product from depots.

Black marketers who sold the product in jerry-cans remained the easily accessible suppliers. They sold at between N500/litre and N600/litre, depending on location and the customer’s bargaining power.

MRS Fingers NNPC Over Bad Fuel in Circulation

Legit.ng reported that the management of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has cleared the air on how the Nigeria Petroleum Corporation brought bad fuel into the country which is causing scarcity and an increase in the cost of transportation.

MRS also dissociated itself from reports making the rounds on social media that it is responsible for the contaminated product in Nigeria and the company is a responsible corporate citizen who will not go out of its way to harm other citizens.

According to MRS, the NNPC is the sole importer of PMS into Nigeria and the NNPC, through their trading arm, Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS bought from an International trader. Litsaco and delivered it with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer.

Federal govt announces final decision on petrol subsidy removal

Meanwhile, Labour unions can now sheathe their swords as the federal government has announced the postponement of petrol subsidy.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget, national planning, said the subsidy removal was postponed due to high inflation and economic hardship.

The finance minister also revealed the next steps the government will be taking following the suspension of its previous plan to stop the subsidy.

Source: Legit.ng