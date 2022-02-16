The Arewa Youth Forum has reacted angrily to the gruesome murder of eight northerners in Abia state recently

The group in a statement released on Wednesday, condemned the act while calling on the state government to do the needful

Meanwhile, the group urged the state government Governor Ikpeazu to fulfill his promise by providing compensation for the families and survivors of the attack

The Arewa Youth Forum has expressed deep sadness over the killing of Northerners who are resident in Abia state.

In a statement signed by its national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the group condemned the sad incident.

Shettima called on the governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure the culprit are brought to book.

The group wants the IGP and Governor Ikpeazu to take charge of the matter. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, Abia News Updates

The AYCF further disclose that all hands would be on deck to monitor closely the efforts of the government on the matter.

The statement reads:

"As a group we are still deeply concerned about the murder of Northerners resident in Abia, who are doing legitimate business. We are also deeply touched by the report of scores of others sustaining various degrees of injury and have now been hospitalized.

"Pursuant to this development, we in the AYCF, wish to state as follows:

1. We condemn in totality this dastardly attack on innocent citizens from the North trading to earn a living.

2. We welcome the prompt response of security agencies and the Abia State Government for going after the killers and rushing the injured ones to the hospital.

3.We urge the Abia State Government to pursue its promise to bring the killers to book, in the spirit of national unity and stability.

4. The AYCF will be following closely the efforts of Abia State Government to fulfill its promise of providing compensation for the families and survivors of the attack

5. We pray this should be last bad news we would hear about innocent Northern traders, from not just Abia but the entire Southeast, in the spirit of national unity and stability."

