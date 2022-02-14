There are calls for the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, to contest in the 2023 presidential election

These calls are coming from a coalition of civil society organisations that believe Emefiele is the man to revamp Nigeria's economy

The groups under the aegis of The Green Alliance (TGA) in a recent meeting noted that the CBN boss has a track record of n excellence known to President Buhari

Reports that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, might join the presidential race are getting more rampant than to be taken for granted and regarded as mere wishful thinking.

For a fact, The Green Alliance (TGA), a civil society group, has asked Emefiele to contest the presidency in 2023, Daily Trust says.

Tinubu's ambition might be threatened (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Central Bank of Nigeria)

According to the convener of TGA, Wale Fapohunda, Nigeria needs a leader who is experienced enough to drive the country's economy to where it should be, hence the widespread call for Emefiele to throw his hat in the ring.

Fapohunda in a recent inaugural meeting of the organisation stated that the CBN's boss has stabilised aspects of Nigeria's economy such as inflation and exchange rate, apart from championing bank policies that have generated jobs for citizens, The Sun added.

The convener noted that Emefiele has proven his mettle in office which is why President Muuhammadu Buhari retained him though he was appointed by the then PDP-led government.

His words:

“Emefiele has been at the forefront of pushing for diversification of Nigeria’s revenue base with emphasis on agriculture and growth of small businesses. We have done a little research about him which is why we feel he is the best man for the job.

“He was appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government but President Muhammadu Buhari, in his wisdom, retained him and that tells a lot about his capacity and managerial acumen.”

Going by Ememfiele's impressive track record, he may pose a threat to the presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if the wooing eventually proves successful.

Added to this, there are unconfirmed reports that top members of the presidency and the APC are making underground plans to draft Emefiele into the 2023 race.

I pray to return Nigeria's economy to where it was when I was still a boy, says CBN governor Godwin Emefiele

Meanwhile, Emefiele had indicated that when he leaves office, his top priority would be to see Nigeria's economy back to where it was when he was a teenager.

He expressed optimism Nigeria had the resources to succeed, and restore the country to its former glory.

Emefiele, who just celebrated his 60th birthday, also spoke about some of the CBN's attempts to ensure the country's return to its former grandeur.

