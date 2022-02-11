Producers and providers of substandard petrol imported into the country must be held accountable, according to President Buhari

The president issued the directive in reaction to the supply of adulterated premium motor spirit to filling stations

The NNPC had earlier discovered the presence of methanol in four cargoes imported by subsidiaries of NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that producers and providers of consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian leader issued the directive in a statement issued on Thursday, February 10, by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity and shared on Facebook.

President Buhari has directed that producers and providers of consumable products must be held accountable. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Recall that bad fuel was recently brought into the country which caused scarcity of the product.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited disclosed that the low-quality product was imported into Nigeria from Antwerp, Belgium, through some local distributors

According to the president, the persons involved must “be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them”.

