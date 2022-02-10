The deputy provost of the Federal College of Education Katsina, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Gafai, has passed away

Dr Gafai was reported to have died on Thursday, February 10, after suffering from an undisclosed illness

The academic scholar's funeral activities was scheduled to take place at about 10am at his residence in Gafai quarters

Katsina state - Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Gafai, the deputy provost of the Federal College of Education Katsina, has died.

Daily Trust cited a family source as confirming that Dr Gafai died on Thursday, February 10, after a long illness.

According to the newspaper, his funeral activities will take place at about 10am at his residence in Gafai quarters behind the AP filling station.

Dr Gafai appointed deputy provost in 2020

A post on the blog of the Students Union Government of the Federal College of Education Katsina indicates Dr Gafai was appointed the school's deputy provost in December 2020.

The post congratulating the deceased on the appointment reads:

"It is with great pleasure that I learned of your appointment as substantive Deputy Provost of Federal College of Education, Katsina State.

"Sir, on behalf of Students’ Union Government (SUG), the entire Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) Students and on my own behalf, I write to welcome you on your first tenure and express our deep and heartfelt congratulations on your appointment as substantive Deputy Provost of prestigious College of Education (Federal College of Education, Katsina State).

"Sir, we familiar with and appreciate your extensive experiences, familiarity, achievements and leadership in your past office. We have no doubt that with this versatility of experiences and leadership; you are poised to provide excellent leadership to the Federal College of Education, Katsina Community especially in fast tracking the basic welfare of the students, staffs training and also in sustaining peace and security in the college.

"Congratulations Sir, while we foresee a hitch free tenure with you."

