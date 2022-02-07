Femi Falana has demanded that the trial of all suspects arrested in connection with the death of Timothy Adegoke, master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife,

at Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, be held in Osun state.

the lawyer representing the family of the slain master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke,

Adegoke had lodged in Hilton Hotels and Resorts at Ile-Ife upon his arrival from Abuja on November 5 to enable him to arrive early for his examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro, Osun State, on November 6 and November 7.

He later went missing and was found dead buried in a grave following police investigation of the hotel owner, Dr Rahman Adedoyin and its workers.

After Adegoke was declared missing, the police were invited and seven suspects were arrested after which investigation commenced.

Later, the Intelligence Response Team, Abuja, took over the investigation and the case was transferred to the Federal Capital Territory.

Upon the conclusion of investigation, the police charged the accused persons to a high court in Abuja.

The police are charging the owner of the hotel with illegally disposing of Adegoke’s body, altering and cancelling his payment receipt, and removal of the hotel’s CCTV cameras with intent to destroy evidence.

Others charged alongside Adedoyin are Adedeji Adesola, 23; Magdalene Chiefuna, 24; Adeniyi Aderogba, 37; Oluwale Lawrence, 37, Oyetunde Kazeem, 38; Adebayo Kunle, 35, and some who have taken to their heels.

But Falana in a letter written on behalf of the family to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba opposed the location where the police have decided to try Adedoyin and others.

The lawyer said the demand was made since none of the elements of the offence to be tried by the FCT High Court took place in the Abuja.

Late OAU postgraduate student, Adegoke’s autopsy report out

Legit.ng previously reported that the report on the autopsy conducted on the body of Adegoke has been submitted to the Nigeria Police headquarters in Abuja.

Security sources who pleaded anonymity disclosed that a copy of the autopsy report was also made available to the Osun State police command for proper record keeping.

The report was said to have been submitted on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, after a medical team who conducted the autopsy had certified that the exercise was thoroughly carried out.

OAU student murder: Policemen, Amotekun cripple attempt by assailants to kidnap deceased's elder brother

Meanwhile, Olugbade, the elder brother of Adegoke said he escaped being kidnapped on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

He noted the incident occurred in Eruwa, Oyo state. Olugbade, whose family is from Eruwa, has been vocal in the demand for justice for his late brother.

He said he had gone to buy some items from a store not far from his house when some men made an attempt to force him into their car.

