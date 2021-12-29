Sunday Igboho has declared that he is not at war with President Buhari and the governors of southwest

According to him, everyone living in the country deserves to be protected regardless of their tribe, religion or political leanings

Yoruba Nation campaigner, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, says he is not at war with the President Muhammadu Buhari; the six governors in the South-West zone or any government official.

He, however, stressed that it was saddening that the Buhari regime has not addressed the security challenges in the South-West zone which was the genesis of his agitation for Yoruba Nation.

Igboho, in his 2022 New Year Message, said everyone living in the country deserves to be protected regardless of their tribe, religion or political leanings.

The New Year message was signed by one of the activist’s lawyers in Nigeria, Pelumi Olajengbesi, on behalf of his client. It was titled, ‘Sunday Igboho’s New Year message for 2022’.

It read:

“Let it be abundantly clear that I am not at war with President Buhari, the Governors or anybody in government.

“What I want the government to do is to address the genesis of my agitation for a Yoruba Nation.

“The genesis is the insecurity in Ibarapaland and other places in the entire Yorubaland where farmers were hacked to death, kidnapped and rapd as if there are no security agents in the country. Everybody deserves to be protected and feel safe in their country regardless of their tribe, religion or political leanings."

