Suzi Barbosa informed President Buhari how some people tried to kill President Embalo of Guinea-Bissau but did not succeed

The senior minister and minister of foreign affairs of Guinea-Bissau said the presidential palace was destroyed while 11 people lost their lives

Nigeria's president told the minister that he would take action to ensure full normalcy can be restored in the shortest possible time

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, February 6, received a comprehensive briefing on the coup attempt to oust President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

The attempted coup was, however, not successful as it was aborted by loyalist forces.

The Nigerian leader was briefed on the sidelines of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government holding in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Minister of foreign affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa, briefed President Buhari on the attempted coup. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He met with the senior minister and minister of foreign affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa, who gave a graphic presentation of the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in her country.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Femi Adesina, one of Buhari's aides, on Facebook.

Barbosa disclosed:

“They attempted to kill President Embalo. They destroyed the presidential palace with bazookas, killed 11 young people. It took about five hours to restore order. It was a nightmare."

The Nigerian leader promised to consult with other ECOWAS leaders on how to restore full normalcy to the embattled country in the shortest possible time.

Buhari off to Addis Ababa

Buhari left Abuja on Thursday, February 3, for the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He was received by the Ethiopian minister of education, Prof Berhanu Nega on arrival.

Legit.ng reported that on Friday, February 4, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the president made an important promise to Nigerians.

Buhari, who revealed his plans for the poor and vulnerable Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections, said he is committed to improving the lives of Nigerians till the end of his tenure.

