Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the burning of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo's farmland

A gang of aggrieved youths reportedly burnt down a part of Obasanjo's Orchard Farm in Benue state on Saturday, January 29

The farm located at Howe district of Gwer East local government area was torched over compensation for the land

No fewer than four suspects have been arrested in connection with the burning of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo's 2,420 hectares of farmland in Benue state, Channels TV reports.

The state government led by Governor Samuel Ortom had vowed to fish out the perpetrators for prosecution in the wake of the incident.

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly setting former President Olusegun Obasanjo's farm ablaze. Photo credit: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Ortom in a statement by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur said the fire was an act of sabotage, adding that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

In another report by The Punch, Emmanuel Ortserga, the chairman Gwer East local government area also confirmed four persons have been arrested.

According to Ortserga, investigations are still ongoing to fish out more culprits.

Obasanjo's farm torched, armed men attack firefighters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some parts of Orchard Farm located in Benue state belonging to the former president was set ablaze by some aggrieved persons.

People in Gwer local government area where the farm is located claimed that the place was torched by some youths who were demanding compensation for the 2,420 hectares of land.

However, the director of fire service in the state, Donald Ikyaaza, who confirmed the incident noted that officers were immediately sent to the scene upon receiving distress calls.

Obasanjo drops first public statement after his Benue farm was destroyed

Meanwhile, Obasanjo reacted to the attack on his farmland at Hawe in Aliade area of Gwer East local government of Benue state by some suspected hoodlums.

The former Nigerian leader said the destruction and burning down of his 2,420 hectares of farmland is a bad development.

In a statement issued by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Obasanjo said government at the state and local government level have taken up the matter.

