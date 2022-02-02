Nigeria has lost its oldest SAN, Professor Toriola Oyewo, who was reported dead on Tuesday, February 1

Oyewo's death came days after he was involved in an accident on his way to a lecture room in Adele University, Ede, Osun

It was gathered that in the accident, the late SAN suffered a fracture and was scheduled for surgery at the UCH Ibadan

The oldest Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor Toriola Oyewo of the Adeleke University, Ede, Osun state, has passed on, Punch gathers.

Professor Oyewo died on Tuesday, February 1, days after he suffered a fracture from an accident in Osun state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the late SAN who died at the age of 91 years was on his way to a lecture room when the incident occurred.

Oyewo died at UCH Ibadan (Photo: Oyoinside.com)

Oyewo was supposed to undergo surgery at University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo state, where, according to his daughter, Adekiitan Adeagbo, he died on Tuesday.

Adeagbo said:

“He was traveling to Ede last week Monday when the accident occurred and we eventually lost him.”

Age is no barrier to success: Daughter celebrates 91-year-old father named among 72 lawyers elevated to SAN

Earlier, Oyewo was on Thursday, October 21, named among the 72 lawyers elevated to the SAN rank.

Oyewo, a traditional chief in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, was among the 10 academics in the legal profession who were promoted to the prestigious position.

In her congratulatory remarks, Adeagbo described her father’s elevation at the age of 91 as divine.

Adeagbo, a broadcaster with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), said:

“Daddy, no doubt, the Lord has been merciful unto you as He preserved you to get to the pinnacle of the profession you have been passionate about. Who says age is a barrier to success in life? This elevation is divine."

NHRC boss among 72 lawyers named SAN

Meanwhile, Anthony Ojukwu, the executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), was also among the newly elevated SANs.

Legit.ng gathered that Ojukwu and 71 other lawyers were elevated to the SAN rank by the LPPC at its 149th plenary session on Thursday, October 21.

