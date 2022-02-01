Adeleke University, Ede, Osun state has been thrown into mourning following the death of Prof. Toriola Oyewo Ajagbe, a lecturer at the Faculty of Law

The 91-year-old lecturer at Faculty of Law, Adeleke University, Ede, Prof. Toriola Oyewo Ajagbe is dead.

Ajagbe was promoted to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2021 after he clocked 90 years.

Our correspondent gathered that the nonagenarian died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan on Tuesday where he was receiving treatment following the injuries he sustained in an auto crash at Ode Omu town in Osun State.

His daughter, Mrs Kiitan Adeagbo, who confirmed her father’s death to our correspondent said he was traveling to Ede from his base in Ibadan nine days ago when he was involved in the accident.

He was taken to the intensive Care Unit at the UCH where he eventually gave up the ghost.

Adeagbo said, “He was traveling to Ede last week Monday when the accident occurred and we eventually lost him.”

Ajagbe was born on January 11, 1931 in Erunmu, a community in the Egbeda Local Government Area under Ibadan.

Age is no barrier to success: Daughter celebrates 91-year-old father named among lawyers elevated to SAN

Recall that Oyewo, a 91-year-old professor of Law was on Thursday, October 21, 2021, was named among the 72 lawyers elevated to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank.

Oyewo, a traditional chief in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, was among the 10 academics in the legal profession who were promoted to the prestigious position.

In her congratulatory remarks, the daughter of the new SAN described her father’s elevation at his age as divine.

