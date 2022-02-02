Some robbers are applying for the ongoing police recruitment exercise and thus getting themselves into the system

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - The leadership of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has cried out over its notice of criminal elements making their way into the Nigerian Police Force through the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Musliu Smith, the PSC's chairman, made this observation during a sensitisation and town-hall meeting in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, on Monday, January 31, Daily Nigerian reports.

The commission is worried criminals are joining the police force. (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Smith expressed worry over the state of security across the country if such persons are recruited into the system, The Sun added.

He said the task of policing requires the best of citizens who will secure rather than endanger the lives of people or threaten their existence.

Smith stated:

“If our responsible and upright young ones are discouraged from joining the police, where are we going to source for the police officers of our dreams?

“Police and policing are a noble act and deserves the best of the society to join and change the narrative on the issue of internal security of our nation.

“We must raise alarm if we notice not so good persons applying to join the police.

“There have been cases of robbers finding their way into recruitment camps."

Police college commandants extorting recruits?

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba had warned commandants of the police college at Force Headquarters in Abuja against extorting recruits.

IGP Baba gave the stern warning on Wednesday, January 5, during his meeting with the commandants.

He reminded top officers of the command that the President Buhari-led government has zero tolerance for any form of corruption.

The police chief stated:

‘’Let me use this medium to remind you of this administration’s zero-tolerance to acts of corruption or extortion of any form.

“Accordingly, there must be no form of extortion of the recruits by the Directing, Drill Staff or any other staff of the Police Colleges."

Source: Legit.ng