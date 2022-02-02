Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has joined other prominent Nigerians in consoling Senator Ben Murray-Bruce over his mother's demise

Mrs. Margaret Murray-Bruce, passed away on Tuesday, February 1 at the ripe age of 95 as announced by her family

Okowa said that the contributions of the deceased matriarch of the Murray-Bruce family to society were laudable

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, whose mother, Mrs. Margaret Murray-Bruce, passed away on Tuesday, February 1.

In a statement by his spokesman sent to Legit.ng, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said that it was sad to hear of the passing of 95-year-old Margaret Murray-Bruce, noting that her death was a loss not just to her family but to the society at large.

Governor Okowa has condoled with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce over his mother's demise. Photo credit: Delta state government

He said that the contributions of the deceased matriarch of the Murray-Bruce family to society were laudable, and urged the children and other family members to be consoled by the legacies she left behind.

His words:

“I learnt of the passing of Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce, the mother of my good friend and brother, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

“Although mama was old, it's usually very heart-breaking to lose a parent at whatever age. I am nonetheless consoled by the fact that Mama Murray-Bruce lived a worthy and exemplary life, and is known to have impacted many lives while she lived.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Delta, I condole with my dear brother, Ben Murray-Bruce, on the passing of his beloved mother, Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce.

“It is indeed a painful loss but I urge you, Ben, and the entire family to take solace in the fact that she lived a life of great accomplishments and left indelible footprints.

“It is our prayer that God should grant you and the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

