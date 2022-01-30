Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, a former minister of police affairs, has condoled Senator Teslim Folarin on the demise of his wife, Nwaka

The ex-minister on Saturday, January 29, expressed sadness and described the death as a great loss to Folarin's family and the country at large

Adesiyan prayed to Allah to comfort the senator, his family and protect what the deceased left behind

Ibadan, Oyo - A former miniser of police affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, has commiserated with Senator Teslim Folarin over the death of his wife, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka, who brethed her last on Friday, January 28, at age of 47.

In a statement issued by his media office and made available to Legit.ng, Adesiyan described the death as unfortunate, sad and untimely.

Senator Teslim Folarin has lost his wife, Angela Nwaka.

Late Nwaka's death was disclosed by Senator Folarin's special adviser on media and publicity, YSO Olaniyi.

Olaniyi revealed that the senator's wife who died in the United Kingdom (UK) was hale and hearty until her demise.

On his Facebook page, the senator lamented that his late wife was everything to him and noted that the vacuum she has left behind will be difficult to fill.

Adesiyan, however, urged Senator Folarin to take solace in Allah over the demise of his beloved wife , saying that it is only Allah who gives and takes life.

He said:

"I got the news about the death of Chief Angela Nwaka, the beloved wife of the Distinguished senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, Teslim Folarin.

"This is very sad but who are we to question the decision of Almighty Allah, who gives and takes lives? I want to use this medium to pray to God to console Senator Folarin over this great loss and give him the fortitude to bear it."

