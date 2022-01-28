The cold hands of death got hold of Senator Teslim Folarin's wife, Angela Nwaka Folarin, on Friday, January 28

The Oyo Central federal lawmaker's wife, according to his media aide on Friday, died in the United Kingdom

What is strange about Nwaka's death is that she was not sick or in pain when death met her on Friday

Confirming the death of his wife, Senator Folarin on his Facebook page stated she has left a void in the family

The wife of Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central), Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin, passed on Friday, January 28.

Late Nwaka Folarin, as disclosed by Senator Folarin's special adviser on media and publicity, YSO Olaniyi, died at the age of 47, The Nation reports.

Late Nwaka Folarin was not sick when she died (Photo: Teslim Folarin)

Source: Facebook

Olaniyi revealed that the senator's wife who died in the United Kingdom (UK) was hale and hearty until her demise.

In a brief statement on Friday, Olaniyi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in UK.

“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door.

“May Almighty God Comfort us and Grant Late Angela an eternal rest.”

On his Facebook page, the senator lamented that his late wife was everything to him and noted that the vacuum she has left behind will be difficult to fill.

He wrote:

"You were everything to me and your beloved children!

"Angy, the vacuum you left behind is undoubtedly difficult to fill.

"Allah's Decision is SUPREME."

Influential APC chieftain in Lagos reported dead

Meanwhile, a former deputy speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Honourable Adetoun Adediran is dead after battling with an illness on the morning of Wednesday, January 5.

Between 1999 and 2003, Adediran served as the first elected female deputy speaker of the state's House of Assembly.

After leaving the office, the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain held many political offices including being the women leader of the party in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng