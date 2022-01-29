The director general of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday, January 29.

He was accused of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

EFCC has detained the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu. Photo: VON

Source: Facebook

According to Channels Television, Okechukwu arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 1.30pm to honour an invitation.

Punch Newspaper reports that when contacted, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the invitation of the VON.

Source: Legit.ng